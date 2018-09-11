Guitar Center Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer

Guitar Center has appointed Anne Buchanan has been appointed as senior vice president of human resources and chief human resources officer. In her role, Buchanan will assume responsibility for leading the human resources strategy and enable Guitar Center to attract, motivate, develop, and retain a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Anne Buchanan

Buchanan joins Guitar Center from Global Brands Group (GBG), where she led the human resources strategy for the fashion and retail business, including a retail store fleet of over 350 stores and corporate operations for multiple apparel brands: BCBG, BCBGeneration, BEBE, Herve Leger, Joe's Jeans, and Juicy Couture.

Prior to GBG, Buchanan served as the SVP of human resources for BCBG Max Azria Group, where she worked for over a decade creating, developing, and innovating the human resources strategy. Over the years she has also served in various human resources roles with Smile Brands, a national healthcare company, and Cadence Design Systems, which specialized in electronic design automation.

“We’re honored to welcome Anne to the Guitar Center family. I’m confident that her enthusiasm, expertise, and understanding of our long-term business goals will further develop Guitar Center’s amazing culture and bright future ahead," said Ron Japinga, CEO of Guitar Center.