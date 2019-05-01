Grossmont College OER Use Grows 1,700 Percent in 3 Years (Campus Technology)

"California's Grossmont College has grown its use of open educational resources from six instructors in 2016 to about 100 this spring. To accelerate continued growth, recently the school also appointed two student interns to promote the use of OER. And now the professor of counseling who initially pushed the use of OER on campus will be recognized for his work to provide free learning content to students."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Instructors at Grossmont College have embraced OER in a big way over the past three years. If you'd like to see wider adoption of open course materials at your institution, take a page from Grossmont's playbook — the school's OER-focused internships promote usage by highlighting learner benefits.