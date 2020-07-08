Green Hippo Welcomes DataVisual as Exclusive Distributor for Canada

Green Hippo has welcomed DataVisual to its global sales network as exclusive distributor for Canada. A family-owned company, Ottawa-based DataVisual will add Green Hippo’s Hippotizer Media Server product range to its AV systems portfolio.

The DataVisual team (Image credit: DataVisual)

Having enjoyed a long relationship with Green Hippo’s sister brands Magenta Research and tvONE, DataVisual found the Hippotizer range a perfect addition to its technology offering.

“The fit between our two organizations has always been very good, as we both place a high value on the service and support required of more technically sophisticated products,” said DataVisual CEO Lisa Kislich-Lemyre. “The addition of Green Hippo to that family was welcome news. We’ve had a lot of success with tvONE’s video wall processors, but Media Servers were the one piece of the content delivery puzzle that we were missing.”

Welcoming the new partnership, Green Hippo’s sales and marketing director David March added, “DataVisual really is a perfect fit for Green Hippo, not only for its impressively wide professional AV client list, but also for its focus on personal, friendly service and understanding the needs of its customers. We look forward to working with their great team for many years to come.”