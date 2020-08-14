Grading in a Pandemic (Still) (Inside Higher Ed)

"When classes resume at the University of Kentucky next week, the world will look very different for the university's undergraduates. Some of them will be studying at home, virtually. Those who've chosen to live on campus will take a mix of in-person, hybrid and online courses, the former in physically distanced classrooms wearing masks under the shadow of COVID-19."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During the spring, many colleges adjusted their grading policies, adopting a pass/fail structure to give students a safety net during the pandemic. But now, as COVID-19 continues, many are rolling back to their previous systems in the fall.