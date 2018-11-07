Going digital: 3 keys to raising your college's data game (Education Dive)

"Smart use of technology in higher education is a moving target. From encouraging faculty to embrace the learning management system to putting student records in the blockchain, college administrators tasked with digital transformation face several challenges."—Source: Education Dive

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Simply collecting data isn't enough. Your institution has to figure out how to use the data it collects to truly harness its power and make a meaningful impact. A solid data governance strategy is key, but it isn't the only important piece to the puzzle.