Go Inside Optic8's New Virtual Production Hub and See the Tech That Brings It to Life

Optic8 and Trilogy Studios have opened a new virtual production facility in Dallas powered by Brompton Technology’s Tessera SX40 LED processors and Absen’s high-performance LED screens. This facility comprises three advanced production stages: a main cinematic volume designed for film and TV, a specialized car process stage, and a smaller stage tailored for commercials and music videos—together offering unrivaled creative possibilities for diverse productions.

Founded in 2020 by Dan Kretz, Optic8 specializes in immersive experiences, virtual production systems, and LED volumes. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Optic8 teams travel to clients worldwide to help with everything from film and commercial projects to corporate applications and groundbreaking immersive installations.

At the heart of the Dallas stages are Absen’s PR series LED panels. Equipped with 32 Brompton Tessera SX40 processors, this facility supports a total pixel processing capability of 324 million pixels. The combination of Absen LED panels and Brompton’s technology creates a revolutionary production environment ready to serve a wide range of media needs, from Hollywood blockbusters to high-end commercials.

Take a peek inside in the video below.

Beyond Imagination: Optic8’s Groundbreaking Virtual Production Hub Featuring Brompton and Absen Tech - YouTube Watch On