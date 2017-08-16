Gloss Media Leverages SpotX to Tap Digital OOH & Connected TV Budgets

Digital out-of-home publisher Gloss Media today named video ad serving platform SpotX as their premier programmatic platform to enhance the monetization of their network of digital video screens in nail salons.



The announcement marks the company’s first programmatic video integration, part of an effort to augment direct-sold deals as buyer relationships shift to favor programmatic executions.

Gloss Media helps advertisers reach affluent female shoppers with ads served via connected TVs to customers at over 300 nail salons nationwide. Content from partners including Popsugar, SheKnows, VH1 and Refinery29 is streamed through custom set top boxes with ads inserted dynamically via SpotX’s and Gloss Media’s technology.

SpotX will power advanced ad serving and programmatic enablement that allows Gloss Media to seamlessly plug into new demand sources and advertiser segments.

“As an out-of-home publisher, our inventory has a limit and value,” said Perry Kirk Parkes, President, Gloss Media. “This partnership with SpotX has allowed us to tap budgets previously reserved for connected TV and attract new advertiser segments without sacrificing our CPM. We’ve always done well in categories such as CPG and entertainment, but now we’re able to appeal to new industries, like automotive and telco, to name a few.”

Programmatic infrastructure will also make dynamic ad insertion possible for Gloss Media, an improvement over hour-long static ad pods that haven’t translated well to the digital OOH environment.

“We’re excited to provide Gloss Media with modern ad serving capabilities and help them access new sources of demand for their unique inventory,” said Ryan Kenney, VP, Platform Services at SpotX. “Our programmatic infrastructure will allow them to leverage successful tactics employed in OTT and maximize their yield by enabling more flexible ad placements via dynamic ad insertion.”