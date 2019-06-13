Getting Started with Blended Learning Videos (Faculty Focus)

"'There’s just not enough time in class with students!' It’s a common faculty complaint and when students are provided quality course materials they can use outside of class, this blended learning approach gives faculty more time in class. There’s a variety of materials that can be developed for use outside of class. In this article we’d like to focus on creating video content that students use for a blended learning course."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Blended learning videos offer benefits for both students and faculty, but creating content that truly connects isn't easy for every educator. Faculty Focus shares some best practices to help faculty who want to get started.