Get Ready for TIDE

Let’s face it: the InfoComm show floor can be overwhelming. Expo halls are filled with bright technologies that amaze and envelope you at every turn. The inaugural TIDE Conference was designed to offer a different kind of industry forum, one that harnesses the power of immersive experiences in a new way: to tell compelling stories. Staying on top of technological change is important—your end-users are only as prepared as you are—but TIDE will show you how AV and emerging technologies can coalesce in new and inspiring ways. TIDE will take place on June 13, 2017, at the Hyatt Hotel in Orlando, one day before InfoComm’s exhibit halls open.

An integral part of TIDE's mission is “placing AV in a meaningful context,” said Rachel Bradshaw, InfoComm’s director of Expositions Content. “We hope to demonstrate with TIDE that technology is a tool that can help you create more empathy and more immediacy with the people to whom you are messaging,” she said

Bradshaw explained that AV has a particularly important role to play right now. In a world full of distractions, the value of storytelling is more important than ever. “AV can help us rise above the noise by making our stories more effective, immersive, and engaging,” Bradshaw said.

TIDE is also thinking beyond the square when it comes to its audience. AV has meaning for more than just “AV people,” so Conference programming is designed for people with a wide range of skillsets, not just for traditional AV stakeholders. For example, the TIDE speaker list includes content gurus and storytellers from NASA and Pixar as well as a “brain geek” and neuroscience expert who will share ways to craft experiences the brain can’t forget.

TIDE Conference organizers want to ultimately offer a fresh perspective on the interplay between AV technology and the content shown on the screen (or heard through the audio system). The one-day TIDE programming concludes with granular, technical exploration of new AV/IT technologies, AR, and VR.

AV and IT managers should consider spending the day at TIDE for original perspectives, new ideas, and actionable strategies. But more importantly, prepare to be inspired. TIDE is a high-level “happening” like none other in our industry. As Rachel Bradshaw said, it promises to "awaken insights and activate memories, driving us to think about AV in new ways."

Here is a partial list of takeaways you can expect to share with colleagues after attending TIDE:

● Hear real-world examples of how top brands are using stories to communicate brand values, immerse customers in simulations, and contribute to the bottom line.

● Learn how an experienced designer considers new projects and what goes into thinking about the space in which AV technology is being implemented.

● Move beyond the “pain points” of AV and reimagine the full potential of AV technology’s power to transform communication.

● Understand why every decision you make about a live event experience will impact the memories created, and ultimately, the success of the event

● Think differently about work space planning — from standardizing conference room technical specs to considering the ergonomics of different kinds of work.

● Get tools and ideas to help your clients effectively measure the ROI of their technology investments.

● Understand the importance of the context of physical space when considering the implementation of an interactive AV installation.

● Learn about future technologies – particularly within the realms of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Mixed Reality – and how the limits and capabilities of the technology will impact content development.

● Learn how to bring together a diverse group of skillsets – engineering, marketing, sales, and design – to deliver an even more impressive and effective AV installation.Margot Douaihy is the editorial director of NewBay Media's AV Technology. She is also an academic technology advisor and instructor. Tech managers, are you going to TIDE? Tweet us: @AVTechnologyMag.





AT A GLANCE

TIDE: Technology. Innovation. Design. Experience.

When: 8am-5pm, TUESDAY, June 13, 2017

Where: The Hyatt Hotel, Orlando, Florida

Keynote: Nonny de la Peña, CEO, Emblematic Group and Virtual Reality Pioneer

“The Power of Immersive Storytelling”

Keynote: Matthew Luhn. Story Veteran, Pixar

“Storytelling for Business: Crafting the Story of Your Business Workshop”

Register today:http://www.infocommshow.org/education--conferences/tide-conference