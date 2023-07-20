Get Ready for the cavlo Houston Show on October 4-5

Now in its third year, cavlo Tech Trade Show is heading to Houston, TX for its Fall show. On October 4-5, cavlo will host a trade show geared towards systems integrators, tech managers, and other communication and IT professionals from the hospitality, corporate, education, entertainment, and worship fields. Pro AVL manufacturers will be on hand to exhibit their latest professional audio, video, and lighting solutions.

"This is our third time in Texas after prior shows in Dallas," explained managing director, Mike Brown-Cestero. "The first cavlo was in May of 2021 in Las Vegas—the first post-pandemic, in-person, Pro AVL trade show—followed by Dallas in the fall of 2021. After returns to Dallas and Vegas—as well as a Nashville edition in between—cavlo is headed to Houston.

"Cavlo was designed with the typical AVL contractor/production firm in mind and is geared to the 99% of Pro AVL firms that don’t have unlimited travel budgets and that can’t afford the lost productivity of sending key employees on a multi-day, cross-country trip to attend a trade show. We’re targeting AVL professionals who live within 250 miles of Houston in an area that includes Corpus Christi, Austin, San Antonio, Waco. and approximately half of Louisiana. Houston is home to not only the Rockets and Texans, but also more than 20 Fortune 500 firms and approximately 27 million people of whom are employed in the healthcare, hospitality, professional/technical, and/or construction fields. Houston is also home to 25 major higher-ed institutions, five hospitals, and countless churches, hotels, bars, and performance venues. Our goal has always been to create a trade show that is easy to produce, easy to exhibit at, and easy to attend.”

cavlo will take place at the recently remodeled Hilton Houston North, located on the north side of Houston and featuring a free airport shuttle from/to George Bush (IAH), free parking, a fitness center and pool, and several dining options. It will be a great opportunity for AVL professionals in the TOLA region to connect. Registration for the show will open on August 3 for qualified attendees. cavlo is a trade-only event. For more information on exhibiting or to register to attend, please visit cavlo.tech.