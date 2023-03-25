Get Ready for New Magewell Video Innovations at 2023 NAB Show

As the transition from traditional media infrastructures to software and IP-based workflows hits its stride, Magewell (opens in new tab) continues to innovate with new solutions that make live streaming, IP-based production and remote collaboration easier and more cost-effective for everyone from independent producers to large media enterprises. Exhibiting in booth C5031 at the 2023 NAB Show, the company will demonstrate new products and updates across all three of its core portfolios—capture, conversion and streaming—that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams and screens.

Capture

(Image credit: Magewell)

The USB Fusion multi-input video capture and mixing hardware and its accompanying app let users easily combine camera, screenshare, and media file sources into engaging live presentations for streaming, event production, online lectures, webinars, video conferencing, and other applications. Magewell will unveil powerful new features that dramatically expand the input source possibilities of this versatile device. More details of these new features will be shared closer to the show.

[Can NDI Become Ubiquitous?] (opens in new tab)

Magewell will also highlight its recently announced Eco Capture AIO M.2 ultra-compact video capture card. Featuring selectable HDMI and SDI interfaces, the new model combines flexible input connectivity with low power consumption in a space-efficient M.2 form factor.

Conversion

(Image credit: Magewell)

Magewell's converters bridge traditional and IP media infrastructures by easily bringing SDI or HDMI signals into and out of IP production workflows and AV-over-IP networks. Demonstrations will feature Pro Convert NDI encoders and multi-format decoders in end-to-end workflows, all managed by Magewell's centralized control software.

The incredibly flexible Pro Convert Audio DX multi-format IP audio encoder, decoder, and capture device will make its NAB Show debut. The new hardware lets users easily convert audio between Dante, NDI, and SRT IP technologies. It can also encode analog audio into IP streams as an 'on-ramp' to audio-over-IP networks, as well as decode IP audio for analog output.

[NAB Show 2023 Hub: News and Products You Won't Want to Miss] (opens in new tab)

Streaming

(Image credit: Magewell)

Making their first NAB Show appearance, Ultra Encode AIO live media encoders build on the flexibility of the original Ultra Encode family with expanded features including HDMI and SDI input connectivity in a single unit; 4K (30fps) encoding and streaming from the HDMI input; simultaneous multi-protocol streaming; and file recording. Ultra Encode AIO can encode one live input source or mix the HDMI and SDI inputs (picture-in-picture or side-by-side) into a combined output, and flexibly supports H.264 and H.265 streaming in multiple protocols including RTMP, SRT, HLS, TVU's ISSP technology and more. It also supports NDI|HX2 and NDI|HX3 for IP workflows.

Magewell staff will be joined in the booth by the company's exclusive North and South American distributor Mobile Video Devices, Inc. (MVD). "Magewell has many new products designed to improve workflows and eliminate barriers in today's IP-enabled media landscape, as well as proven solutions that are more critical than ever with the ongoing shift to remote production and streaming," said Darryl Spangler, president of MVD. "There's no better way to understand the power and flexibility of these products than an in-person demonstration, and we look forward to showcasing them to NAB attendees."