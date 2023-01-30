Genelec to Unveil Ceiling, Pendant Mounting Smart IP Loudspeakers

Genelec (opens in new tab) will be further expanding its Smart IP family of networked loudspeaker systems at ISE with the introduction of the 4435A in-ceiling and 4436A pendant models. The two new additions join the existing 4410, 4420, and 4430 on-wall Smart IP models to provide an even wider range of loudspeaker solutions—packing all the convenience, ease of installation, and scalability of Smart IP’s single-cable networked technology into two popular new form factors.

Originally launched in 2019, the Smart IP loudspeaker range provides flexible power, audio, and management features via a standard CAT cable. Producing exceptional studio-quality audio with superb clarity, intelligibility and uniform coverage, all models can be freely combined on a network, and are compatible with both Dante and AES67 streams, deriving power via PoE or PoE+ Power-over-Ethernet formats.

[SCN Hybrid World: Better Heard, Not Seen —Expert Advice on In-Ceiling Speakers ] (opens in new tab)

As well as receiving both power and audio-over-IP, the 4435A and 4436A both feature a rear-panel RJ45 connector which allows access to Genelec’s Smart IP Manager—a sophisticated downloadable software tool that allows installers to configure an almost unlimited number of rooms, zones, loudspeakers, and audio channels, and includes device discovery, a versatile room equalization tool set, system organization, and status monitoring. A public API command set allows easy integration with third-party automation systems, or for less complex Smart IP systems, Genelec’s intuitive Smart IP Controller mobile app can be used to provide the end user with basic control of key loudspeaker functions.

(Image credit: Genelec)

Both models share identical acoustic and electronic specifications and feature proprietary internal power supply technology that stores power in order to produce an impressive 104 dB of short-term SPL whenever needed. With support for uncompressed low-latency audio with loudspeaker synchronization to sub-microsecond level for solid acoustic imaging, both models deliver a frequency response of 55 Hz—39 kHz via two independent internal 50 W Class D amplification stages—which drive a 130mm (5 1/8 inch) woofer and 19mm (3/4 inch) metal dome tweeter. This active design both provides optimum audio performance and removes the need for bulky racks of external amplifiers and their associated cabling. Alongside the support for IP audio streams, analogue connectivity is also supported via a Euroblock connector—which can be used either as a failsafe backup, or to enable IP control of an analogue source.

Created in conjunction with leading industrial designer Harri Koskinen, the 4436A is Genelec’s very first pendant model, while the ultra-discreet 4435A supersedes the well-established AIC25 analogue-only in-ceiling model. Fashioned from durable, high-quality steel, both new models can be ordered in a variety of finishes: Black or white for the 4436A, while the 4435A can be ordered with circular or square magnetic grilles, which come with a choice of black or white color schemes.

[Pro AV 2023: Trends to Watch] (opens in new tab)

Built to the highest environmental standards in Iisalmi, Finland, the 4435A and 4436A are designed to be seamlessly integrated with any combination of Smart IP models, providing decades of reliable performance in even the most challenging environments. Backed up by Genelec’s well-earned reputation for unrivalled technical support, Smart IP loudspeaker solutions are a secure long-term investment for any AV installation project.

“The addition of the new ceiling and pendant models makes Smart IP an even more flexible solution, suiting an even wider and more diverse range of installations,” commented Genelec AV business manager Kati Pajukallio. “The growing number of Smart IP loudspeaker solutions being deployed in prestigious projects all over the world has clearly shown that networked loudspeakers are the future of installed audio, and we feel sure that the AV world will warmly welcome Smart IP loudspeaker technology in these new form-factors.”