Genelec Promotes Key Sales Personnel

Genelec has promoted two of its key U.S. sales personnel, John Whitcore and Paul Stewart, from the position of territory managers. Whitcore is the company’s new national sales manager, and Stewart has been appointed to the position of senior technical sales manager, both effective immediately.

John Whitcore (left) and Paul Stewart

Whitcore is a sales professional with 20-plus years of industry experience. Prior to joining Genelec, he managed U.S./Canadian East Coast pro audio sales for Avid Technology, where he maintained a track record of exceeding sales quotas, retaining quality clients, and enhancing team productivity. He specializes in generating new business and developing relationships with his ability to immediately establish customer and team rapport, trust, and loyalty. He is driven by his passion for music, great sound, and technology.

Stewart, a graduate of the Berklee College of Music, draws on nearly 20 years of experience (12 of which have been at Genelec) in professional audio sales to high-end production facilities and individual artists around the globe. Prior to joining Genelec, as a project consultant he provided design expertise from equipment specification to layout and system integration. Stewart has designed and installed numerous wiring systems in recording studios as well as home theater and multi-media rooms. He will continue to employ his extensive contacts with major studios, engineers, producers, artists, and record companies nationwide to further strengthen Genelec’s network of business partners.

“Recently, Paul and John have been cornerstones of our sales force nationwide,” said Lisa Kaufmann, Genelec managing director. “We thank them for their ongoing dedication to the Genelec brand, and we look forward to their continued success in their new positions in 2018 and beyond.”