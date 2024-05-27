Genelec Loudspeakers Tell the Story at Cold War Exhibit

REGAN Vest is a new museum in Skørping, Denmark, exploring the geopolitical tensions of the Cold War. A detailed and informative look at a conflict that lasted over four decades, REGAN Vest tells the story in a newly built exhibition space that’s equipped with a comprehensive audio solution from Genelec.

"We wanted to create an exhibition in which the audiovisual elements supported the storytelling in very subtle ways," said Taintec’s Tue Selmer Friborg, the audiovisual consultant that worked on the project. "The sound had to offer guests an immersive element, whilst being unobtrusive, and at the same time we wanted to make an exhibition which, though complex, would require as little maintenance as possible."

The museum is made up of three parts; a secret bunker hidden underground, which takes guests to the center of the Cold War with its untouched artefacts and original décor, the master machinists house—which allows visitors to experience what day-to-day life was like.

This is where the Genelec system is deployed, with Friborg specifying a solution that relies on the renowned 4000 Series loudspeakers, complemented by 7050 subwoofer technology. Unmatched performance and adaptability made the models an ideal choice for the discreet yet high-quality audio that the exhibition required. "I chose Genelec first and foremost for their sound quality," he furthers. "Other factors included durability, the five-year warranty, versatility, and the different size options.

"The inbuilt amplifiers made for a very simple installation, and the low power consumption provided by Genelec’s Intelligent Signal Sensing (ISS) technology means that I don’t need to bother with turning amplifiers on and off. I like to make systems with as few hardware types as possible because it makes setup time and maintenance much easier, and the client does not need to have a huge stock of different spares. Genelec’s commitment to sustainability also influenced my choice."

The system comprises seven powerful 4030 loudspeakers, five 4020s, four 4010s and one 7050 subwoofer, all of which are responsible for providing the atmospheric soundscapes that bring the exhibition to life. As guests enter, quadrophonic surround sound is used to emphasize the two opposing sides, and in another room, there’s a replica of a nuclear explosion—which features intense flashing lights, a blast from the Genelec loudspeakers and a Danish TV broadcast of the attack.

Additionally, several vintage TVs and radios play historic clips from the era, which are reproduced by Genelec’s ultra-compact 4010 loudspeakers. The system is controlled by networked media players from BrightSign so that the sound levels and playback triggers are handled via the network.

Since opening, REGAN Vest has become one of Denmark’s most interesting new museum projects. Placing guests in a bunker that was once used to protect the government from nuclear attack, the museum has redefined the boundaries of a traditional attraction—enhancing the experience even further with a new exhibition space that relies on clear, intelligible audio from Genelec.