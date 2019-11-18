Genelec Launches New AVoIP Speaker

The What: Genelec has launched its new 4430 two-way active installation loudspeaker, the first model to incorporate the company’s Smart IP technology; Smart IP provides scalable power, audio and loudspeaker configuration, supervision and calibration features via a standard CAT cable.

(Image credit: Genelec)

The What Else: The 4430 is a compact design that accepts both Dante and AES67 IP audio streams, and derives power via both PoE and PoE+ Power-over-Ethernet formats, with the 4430’s proprietary internal power supply helping to deliver an impressive 104 dB of short term SPL, via two integral 50 W Class D amplification stages feeding the woofer and tweeter.

The 4430’s single rear panel CAT connector also allows access to Genelec’s Smart IP Manager—a downloadable software tool running on Windows 10 that allows installers to configure an almost unlimited number of rooms, zones, loudspeakers and audio channels, and includes device discovery, a versatile room equalization tool set, system organization, and status monitoring

The Bottom Line: The 4430 supports up to eight audio channels in a stream with sample rates of 32 - 96 kHz and 16 - 24 bit resolution. Streams can be managed by both Dante Controller and Dante Domain Manager software, as well as legacy balanced line analogue audio. It is available now.