Gefen Ships New 4K Ultra HD Multi-Format 4x1 Scaler/Switcher

The What: Nortek Security & Control (NSC) is now shipping the Gefen 4K Ultra HD Multi-Format 4x1 Scaler with Auto-Switching and HDMI/HDBaseT Outputs (EXT-4K300A-MF-41-HBTLS).

The What Else: The 4x1 Switcher and its recommended receiver (the EXT-UHDA-HBTL-RX, sold separately) use the Gefen implementation of HDBaseT technology to extend the HDMI output of the switcher up to 230 feet/70 meters at 1080p and up to 130 feet/40 meters at 4K, using a single Cat-5 cable.

The EXT-4K300A-MF-41-HBTLS has four inputs (HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, and VGA) to accommodate most commonly used presentation sources, and automatic-switching to allow hands-off source selection by simply connecting a device.

The new switcher, when used with the optional EXT-UHDA-HBTL-RX HDBaseT receiver, provides two-way RS-232 and Source-to-Display IR extension, facilitating RS-232 control of AV sources placed near the sender unit, and sending IR or RS-232 automation commands to the remote display or another device placed near the receiver unit. Industry-standard Power-Over-HDBaseT technology provides power from the switcher to the receiver, over the same cable that extends the video signal.

“Our new 4x1 Scaler/Switcher addresses the issue of accommodating multiple sources and displays used in presentation and collaboration environments,” said NSC Gefen product manager, Jason Fitzgerald. “With HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, and VGA inputs, along with an L/R analog audio input that accompanies both the DVI and VGA inputs, the new 4K Ultra HD Multi-Format Auto Switcher is the ideal solution for corporate boardrooms and huddle-rooms where a number of sources and one or two displays are common.”

The Bottom Line: The 4x1 Switcher provides automatic source switching with HDBaseT extension, a split HDMI output for dual-display scenarios, and multiple control interfaces for management of the product when used as a standalone, or part of a larger AV system. Its HDMI and HDBaseT outputs provide connection to a local display located in-room and to a remote display or projector.