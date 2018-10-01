Gefen Ships 4K 600 MHz 4x1 Multiview Switcher

The What: Nortek Security & Control (NSC) is now shipping the Gefen 4K 600 MHz 4x1 Multiview Seamless Switcher (EXT-UHD600A-MVSL-41).

The What Else: The 4K 600 MHz 4x1 Multiview Seamless Switcher switches and displays up to four sources individually or in various combinations on a single Ultra HD display. Its 4K HDMI 2.0 output ensures a high-resolution, pixel-to-pixel representation of each source on one screen in a quad-structure or other layout. Advanced seamless switching technology ensures no interruption of picture and no frame loss during source selection. Factory presets provide most commonly used arrangements of windows on a display, including single-window output. Additional programmable presets allow the user to store and recall custom-configured window arrangements.

The 4K 600 MHz 4x1 Multiview Seamless Switcher is controllable via front-panel buttons, its handheld IR remote control, RS-232, and IP (web server interface, Telnet, and UDP). An intuitive on-screen graphical user interface simplifies system configuration, and its 1U tall enclosure features removable rack ears. It can be mounted in a standard 19-inch wide rack or conveniently be placed on a shelf.

“The 4K 600MHz 4x1 Multiview Seamless Switcher is the perfect solution for displaying content from four high-definition sources on one 4K Ultra HD display,” said NSC Gefen product manager Jason Fitzgerald. “It is ideal for sports bars, restaurants, hotels, and any other commercial signage and entertainment installations where multiple sources need to be displayed on a single high resolution monitor.”

The Bottom Line: The 4x1 multi-view switcher is HDCP compliant, with support for input resolutions up to 1080p60 and output resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4 (18Gbps, 600MHz TMDS clock). Audio from any of the four HDMI sources can be selected via IR, RS-232, or IP, for playback through the HDMI output and the L/R analog audio output. In addition, the analog audio is de-embedded from the HDMI output and can be routed to an outboard sound-reinforcement system, adding presence and impact to AV presentations.