Gefen Announces Enhancements to AV-over-IP Solutions

The What: Gefen by Nortek Security & Control LLC has announced new features that facilitate independent routing of individual AV signals within its second generation of AV over IP Gefen products.

The What Else: Fifteen Gefen products will benefit from the following features: Independent routing for video, audio, serial, IR, and USB, allows users to distribute each source without being tethered to the video signal. An all-new interface can link any of the signals to video as desired and will display identification using the programmed names in Gefen Syner-G to show how each is routed. Complete discovery protocol management integration brings full Gefen Syner-G functionality and control to each unit.

Independent routing control availability in the Gefen Matrix Controller enables seamless integration with new and existing systems. Advanced EDID management now allows for custom EDID uploads and the ability to lock EDIDs into each sender that resolves EDID related issues.

“We’re setting the next-gen benchmark for video technology for our partners around the globe,” said Richard Pugnier, vice president of marketing for Nortek Security & Control. “Historically, this signal distribution required separate products. While some solutions have been able to combine various capabilities of these new functions in one product, they do not have the adaptability and scalability of AV over IP with the latest innovations and quality of Gefen products.”

The Bottom Line: This new level of control gives integrators and end users the power to discretely separate and distribute any audio and video signal for whole-site AV distribution and control without interrupting the current configuration of the system. This true matrixing capability also allows IR and serial control to be accurately directed for easy management of sources and displays. Integration of other features, such as advanced EDID management, helps solve many of the key issues that installers face in the field.