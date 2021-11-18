GDS Outdoor Displays Now Feature Pre-Installed BrightSign Media Players

Global Display Solutions (GDS) now offers its full range of outdoor displays with BrightSign media players on-board. GDS, a global manufacturer of highly rugged indoor and outdoor LCD displays, now offers BrightSign media players pre-installed on its entire line of Midas outdoor displays for menu boards and advertising.

BrightSign media players and GDS outdoor displays are both known for their reliability and durability, and therefore provide an ideal platform for businesses looking to provide highly readable and compelling content in their outdoor signage applications.

Customers can now take advantage of the full range of BrightSign media players with the Midas XL and Midas Aria display lines, including the 32-inch, 46-inch, 55-inch and 75-inch displays.

Creating and managing content is a breeze with BrightSign’s suite of content management tools and partner applications. Additionally, BrightSign’s BSN.cloud Control Cloud is a free subscription included with every BrightSign media player, enabling cloud connectivity for real-time player control from anywhere using a remote diagnostic web server, as well as simple setup and provisioning features. Control Cloud also gives the end-user the flexibility to choose from dozens of popular CMS platforms fully integrated into BSN.cloud Control Cloud.