Future-proof learning for the unknown (eCampus News)

"In 2019 I was hired by my alma mater, the University of Southern California (USC), to rethink how learning spaces look and operate on campus. The goal for more than a year now has been to dovetail the concepts of design and technology in a way that improves pedagogical methods and learning outcomes. Our first major project was to redesign 248 learning spaces with this vision."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For many institutions, it is unclear when all students will be safely back on campus. This underscores the need to design systems and pedagogies that are designed to be flexible and adaptable, future-proofing learning through our current uncertainties and beyond.