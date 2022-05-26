Fulcrum Acoustic, APEX to Showcase CloudPower Amplifier at InfoComm 2022

Fulcrum Acoustic (opens in new tab) and Belgian amplifier manufacturer, APEX (opens in new tab) have announced an exclusive distribution partnership that will see the CloudPower installation amplifier range introduced to the United States.

CloudPower makes its U.S. debut at the Fulcrum Acoustic booth (#W3017) at Infocomm 2022 (Las Vegas, June 8-10).

Fulcrum Acoustic president, Stephen Siegel welcomed the new relationship. “As soon as we received CloudPower for evaluation, we immediately saw immense potential for these amplifiers here in the United States," Siegel explained. "The combination of pristine audio performance with the ability to control amplifiers remotely makes CloudPower a compelling solution for hospitality and conferencing scenarios, right through to houses of worship and sports stadiums.”



“The Fulcrum Acoustic team shares our insistence on audio excellence and has an unrivalled reputation for red carpet service and support,” commented APEX managing director, Paul Van Hees. “I cannot imagine a better partner to introduce our brand and our CloudPower amplifier range to integrators and end users in the United States. I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”