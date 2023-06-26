Fugo Launches Windows-Based Digital Signage Player

Fugo unveiled the Fugo Digital Signage Player, a Windows-based device designed to overcome the hardware obstacles faced by organizations deploying large-scale professional networks.

Since its founding in 2020, Fugo has been a strong advocate for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to implement digital signage projects on affordable consumer devices like the Amazon Fire TV stick, leveraging their cloud-based software.

While such devices have gained popularity among first-time DIYers due to their accessibility and cost-effectiveness, they lack the capabilities required for enterprise-level deployments. The Fugo Digital Signage Player was developed to address these challenges head-on, providing organizations with a purpose-built and dependable solution that ensures stable performance and integration.

"This launch is a major milestone for Fugo as we expand our offerings to cater to the needs of enterprise customers," Zuka Kakabadze, founder and CTO of Fugo. "Recognizing the demand for a dedicated device that guarantees reliable performance, seamless integration, and robust security in large-scale deployments, we are proud to deliver this solution to our customers."

The Fugo Player tackles the limitations commonly associated with consumer devices, such as weak performance, playback disruptions, connectivity issues, environmental wear and tear, and security vulnerabilities.

With robust content performance, including support for high-resolution videos, dynamic web applications, and real-time data streams, it ensures flawless and consistent playback for the intended audience. Complementing their software offering, the introduction of the Fugo Player enables faster multi-screen deployments, integration into existing IT infrastructures, and fortified security features to safeguard digital signage networks.

Fugo has solidified its position as a leading player in empowering enterprises to foster stronger connections with their audiences through digital signage. With the launch of the Fugo Digital Signage Player, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing organizations with a user-friendly solution that enhances communication, engagement, and information sharing across the organization.