FSR Issues Firmware Upgrade for 2X1 HDMI Switchers

The What: FSR has issued a firmware upgrade for its DV-HSW-21A and DV-MFSW-21A 2X1 HDMI switchers that can make them FIFO or LIFO with a simple serial command.

The What Else: The DV-HSW-21A is a 2X1 HDMI Switcher that supports up to 4K x 2K @ 30Hz, is HDMI 1.4 and HDCP compliant, and features embedded audio support. The DV-MFSW-21A 2X1 Switcher includes one HDMI and one VGA (HD-15) Input and HDMI output and also supports resolutions up to 4K x 2K @ 30Hz. The VGA (HD-15) supports resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz and features analog video converted to HDMI with embedded audio. It is also HDMI 1.4 and HDCP compliant.

The Bottom Line: The new units with the firmware upgrade are now shipping.