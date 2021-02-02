FSR Celebrates 40th Anniversary

FSR is looking to 2021 with excitement and optimism as the company commemorates its 40th anniversary. FSR will mark this milestone—which the company has branded as “Forty & Fabulous”—with celebrations and giveaways throughout the year.

(Image credit: FSR)

Depending on the month, customers can expect to find special edition FSR candy bars, noise makers, and bubbly beverages in their deliveries, which can be consumed immediately or saved for the virtual Happy Hours FSR is planning for each region. The company will also be giving away popular products to its client base as thanks for their support.

[ Pro AV Trends to Watch in 2021 ]

“2020 has left its mark on everyone and, while we need to adhere to COVID-19 CDC guidelines, we can still find ways to share some hope and joy with our amazingly loyal team and customers throughout 2021," said Jan Sandri, president, FSR. "First and foremost, it’s very important that everyone remain safe, and second, it’s important to remind ourselves that we have much to be grateful for and happier times are ahead. We want our staff and customers to know how much we appreciate them; we would not be celebrating this wonderful anniversary without them.”

Sandri noted that FSR will be rolling out additional celebratory initiatives throughout the year.

[ FSR Supports Foster Care Charity ]

[ FSR's Bill Fitzsimmons Dies ]