From badges to performance reviews, here's how colleges are reinventing the Work-Study job (Education Dive)

"Work-study programs are getting more attention in the hopes they will tackle some of higher education's thorniest problems: Attracting and retaining more low-income students, and addressing the chiding colleges often receive about not preparing students for the world of work."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When students work on campus in work-study jobs, they're building soft skills that will prove useful after college when they hit the workforce. Read how some schools are embracing digital badges to help students showcase their skills in areas like critical thinking and collaboration.