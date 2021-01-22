Free Webinar: Transformative Workplace Solutions for the Hybrid Workforce

AV Technology is set to host a panel discussion on the massive transformation the workforce will undergo in 2021 and beyond. The webinar will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 2:00 pm ET.

2021 marks a new era for the workplace. While we’re still living and working with the realities of COVID-19, many believe that the hybrid workplace will become the new norm in the post-pandemic world. How we square a new culture, workflows, and physical spaces with what was developed pre-COVID is top of mind for workers and those who will help shape the new workplace.

“I’m particularly excited about the varied expertise of our panelists,” said panel moderator, Cindy Davis, contributing editor to AV Technology and Systems Contractor News. “In preparation for the webinar, I’ve had several engaging conversations with the panel about everything from creating adaptable workplace environments to technologies that enable collaboration, and I look forward fielding questions from attendees.”

Join our expert panel as they discuss the technology solutions for the new hybrid workplace.

The new meeting space: touchless, wireless, and multimodal

A new look at collaboration and presentation solutions

Work from anywhere—ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience

Why “good enough” audio and video are no longer acceptable

A space-by-space: The cameras, displays, speakers, and microphones that enable the hybrid workplace

Nurturing a hybrid culture

Industry Panel:

Martin Bodley, Director and Global Head of Bose Work at Bose Professional

Christopher Jaynes, Founder, and CTO at Mersive

Mark Peterson, Principal at Shen Milsom & Wilke LLC

Chris Phillips, Technical Applications Engineer at Sennheiser

Kay Sargent, Senior Principal, Director of WorkPlace at HOK

Moderated by Cindy Davis, contributing editor to AV Technology

Bring your questions!

Thursday, February 18, 2021

2:00 pm ET