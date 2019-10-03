Fragmentation Is Holding up Usefulness of Credentials (Campus Technology)

"Adoption of credentialing in the workforce continues to be a challenge because the system is so fragmented, according to a new report from Third Way."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The demand for non-degree credentials is rising, thanks to more and more nontraditional students looking to build out their skillsets to expand their careers. But a lack of standardization for how these alternative credentials are measured and showcased to employers has been a major obstacle for the model.