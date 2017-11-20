Four New NanoLumens LED Displays in Honolulu International Airport

NanoLumens announced that Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has expanded its leading digital infrastructure with the addition of four large-scale NanoLumens Nixel SeriesTM LED displays. Oklahoma City-based Ford AV installed a total of six NanoLumens displays at the airport with the first two displays installed in 2015.



“The growing installation significantly improves the travel experience by providing passengers with a state-of-the-art communications platform that delivers updated information on flight times, news, weather, breaking news and tourism videos,” said Eric Seigler, NanoLumens Regional Sales Manager. "With air travel increasing every year, it is increasingly important for airport authorities to deploy communications platforms that quickly and compellingly engage travelers with the information they need to get to their gate and final destination on time and stress-free. Our LED visualization solutions are becoming the standard for engagement in leading airports around the world, including the Daniel K. Inouye Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. Working closely with our integration partner Ford AV, we have upgraded the airport’s public information infrastructure to simplify travel with unrivaled display solutions.”

Ford AV has been working with NanoLumens for several years, forging a successful partnership that is built on NanoLumens’ ability to custom design LED visualization solutions in any size, shape, curvature and pixel pitch that are also thin, lightweight, environmentally friendly and easier to service than other displays.

“NanoLumens displays have helped us deliver solutions for our clients that are more reliable, more engaging and easier to service," said Travis Ellis Travis Ellis, Ford AV Project Engineer. “We will continue to partner with NanoLumens on projects where creativity, top-of-the-line technology and stunning visual impact are required. This multi-year project has transformed the airport’s public communication system into a model for the air travel industry. The goal was to bring highly visible, attractive information to the approximately 20 million travelers that pass through the airport’s corridors each year, and we’ve succeeded in that mission.”

The 6mm pixel pitch, 2,000 nit NanoLumens Nixel Series displays feature feeds from SITA- manufactured software running on Dell Optiplex XE2 computers, which generate the flight information, in addition to a BrightSign advertising videos.

“These four large scale NanoLumens displays have introduced a vibrant, eye-catching ambience to lobbies 4, 6, 7 and 8 of the airport,” Ellis added. “With the completion of this phase of the project, the airport now includes a total of six NanoLumens displays, and we look forward to working on more projects with both Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and NanoLumens.”