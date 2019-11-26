Four cybersecurity pointers for safer school networks (EdScoop)

"Do you know where your data is stored?"—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Schools are under attack. That's not hyperbole—it's reality. From social secrity numbers to medical data, schools are treasure troves to potential bad actors. To weather the storm (now and in the future) educational institutions need to develop and implement new strategic and operational plans. Technology is one element of the defense, but it's not the only tool. Read these four essentials in Edscoop's cybersecurity primer.