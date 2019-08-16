Ford AV to Host Innovate Showcase 2019 in Texas

Ford AV's Innovate Showcase—a free, one-day event—will be held at Embassy Suites San Marcos Hotel Spa & Conference Center in San Marcos, TX on Oct. 3 from 9:00 a.m.. to 3:00 p.m. Guests are invited to experience the latest in AV technology and learn how to best leverage that technology to improve the communication of their daily operations. ­

“Today’s corporate communication solutions are changing rapidly and can seem impossible to keep up with, which is why we have assembled the leading AV technology companies in one room for customers to discuss their needs and learn about new technology and solutions” said David Allen, vice president, Ford AV.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact and speak with AV representatives from technology manufacturers like AtlasIED, Aurora Multimedia, Biamp, Crestron, Peerless-AV, QSC, Sony, Shure, and more.

Free educational seminars are available for customers throughout the day. Topics include: AV in an Information Technology World; Emerging Technologies; Wireless Presentation Systems; Web Conferencing; and Emergency Communications Systems.

For more information, visit www.fordav.com/showcase.