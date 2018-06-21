Ford AV Receives Samsung Smart Signage Award for LED Solution of the Year

Ford AV has been honored with a Samsung Smart Signage Award for LED Solution of the Year at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, an annual event for the professional audiovisual and information communication industries.

Emerging Technology Solution of the Year recognizes a partner that successfully broke ground through leveraging the latest in Smart Signage technology in a way that promoted creativity and drove client revenue. This LED display is recessed in the wall of the main lobby and is 20 cabinets wide by 5 cabinets high with a total size of 31 feet 6 inches wide by 8 feet 10 inches high and total resolution of 3840 x 1080.

[InfoComm 2018 Breaks More Records]

“The Samsung Smart Signage Awards program celebrates the significant contributions our dealers make to the visual display industry,” said Greg Taylor, vice president, sales, Samsung Electronics America. “Winners were selected by identifying partners that have the highest growth rate, as well as select integrators who have creatively deployed Samsung Smart Signage solutions into several key industries. We’re excited to recognize these deserving companies.”

“We are very honored for the recognition by Samsung. This project was a team effort. We appreciate the support from Samsung and look forward to our continued partnership,” said David Allen, vice president at Ford AV.