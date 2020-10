"David Rodriguez has a vision for the future of college dining: fleets of pixel-faced robots, each about the size of an Igloo cooler, piloted remotely by low-wage workers in Colombia, rolling around idyllic greens and quads to deliver nourishment to busy students."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

On some campuses, the robots have arrived — and they come bearing snacks. Read how hungry students can now have meals delivered on campus for a small fee via an app.