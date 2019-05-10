First-Ever AVIXA APEx Company Recognized in India

AVIXA has recognized Aesthetix Technologies India Pvt Ltd. as India's first AV Provider of Excellence (APEx).

APEx is AVIXA's recognition program for companies that set high standards for employee training and certification and meet their clients' needs by delivering integrated experiences. With its APEx designation, Aesthetix joins an elite group of almost 90 dedicated integration companies and AV design consulting firms worldwide.

[SCN Top 50 and AVIXA APEx]

"We believe in building excellence, and the key word is 'building,'" said Sudan Mylsamy, managing director of Aesthetix Technologies. "Achieving APEx is a milestone in our ongoing pursuit of excellence, signifying constant improvement and change for the better."

Although many of Aesthetix Technologies' employees already hold CTS certifications, Mylsamy's intent is on adding to its staff of certified professionals. "We want to ensure most of the technical team is certified, not only because we wish to retain our APEx designation, but also because we believe that education is one commodity of which we can never have a surplus," he said. "It trains our team to think clearly and act rightly."

"It is tremendous to see Aesthetix earn India's first APEx designation," said Gaurab Majumdar, AVIXA regional director. "Becoming an APEx company takes commitment. We continue to see growth and excitement for exceptional AV solutions and services in the Indian market. An AV integrator such as Aesthetix raises the bar for the many other providers delivering AV experiences in the region."