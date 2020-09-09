Faculty’s Changing Roles and Responsibilities as a Result of COVID-19: How Universities Can Better Support Them (The EvoLLLution)

"Looking back at the months of March and April, it is amazing how rapidly universities transitioned from the traditional face-to-face mode of instruction to various modes of remote emergency teaching. While the focus at that point was on enabling effective term completion, the situation today–just a few months past that initial transition–is different. It is critical that universities recognize that faculty’s role and responsibilities have changed, and that institutional success going forward depends on how they are supported in these expanded roles."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The roles of faculty haven't just changed during these unprecedented times — their jobs have also gotten more expansive. With mounting responsibilities, institutions need to make sure that their faculty are fully supported.