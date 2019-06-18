Fact or Fallacy: Stay Up to Date on Best Practices for Password Security (EdTech Magazine)

"How much do you know about passwords? You might believe password authentication is old hat, and that you already know the best practices for implementing passwords. After all, we’ve heard password hygiene messages for years, right?"—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Are you up-to-date on password security best practices? Don't miss this article from EdTech Magazine which runs through the shifting recommendations around password screening, expiration, and authentication — some of it may come as a surprise.