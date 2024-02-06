Extron's XTP Systems 8K Boards with Dante Support Are Now Available

Extron is now shipping the XTP II CP 4o HD AT 8K output board, the newest product to join the XTP Systems family. This XTP output board provides four HDMI outputs and four Dante digital audio outputs. It is HDCP 2.3 compliant and supports HDMI 2.1 performance at video resolutions up to 8K/30 HDR video with 4:4:4 color sampling at data rates up to 40.1Gbps. Dante output adds the capability to take any four stereo audio signals that are routed through the XTP system and transport them as Dante audio over a network using standard Internet protocols. This XTP output board supports convenient integration as part of a complete networked audio system solution. The XTP II CrossPoint Series modular matrix switchers feature a 50 Gbps backplane to deliver a future-proof AV infrastructure that supports convenient growth and upgrade without needing to replace equipment.

[3 New Extron Products to Know for 2024]

“With the increased popularity of networked audio distribution, our customers are looking for Dante built into their switching systems,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “XTP now supports 8K HDMI and Dante audio with our new XTP II CP 8K output board, facilitating convenient system expansion with our complete line of Dante-enabled audio processing products.”

[Army West Point Esports Team Powers Up with Extron]

XTP Systems provide a completely integrated switching and distribution solution for multiple video formats. They support local connectivity as well as extended transmission capability for sending video, audio, RS‑232/IR, and Ethernet up to 330 feet (100 meters) over shielded CATx cable, and up to 10 km (6.21 miles) over fiber optic cable. Each system is HDCP compliant, and delivers ultra-fast, highly reliable digital switching with Extron's SpeedSwitch Technology. With hot swappable modular components, a wide selection of XTP transmitters and receivers, and advanced 24/7 system monitoring, XTP Systems are designed to provide continuous, trouble-free operation in the most critical installations.