Extron's PlenumVault Direct View System and Virtual Control—What to Know

Extron recently introduced a pair of new products. Whether in the classroom or an AV/IT professional looking to simplify control, be sure to check out the latest product releases.

The Ideal AV System for Classrooms with Flat Panel Displays

(Image credit: Extron)

Whether an in-person, hybrid, or remote learning classroom, Extron's new PlenumVault Direct View provides students and instructors with an intuitive user interface and unsurpassed audio and video quality that create superior educational experiences. Advanced audio capabilities include an integrated amplifier, audio input mixing, and line level outputs. The built-in control processor automates AV system functions so instructors can start teaching with AV tools the minute they enter the room.

The PlenumVault Direct View System controls a wide array of AV devices via a range of control ports. Customize the system with a broad choice of options for the user interface, AV signal extension, speakers, mounting hardware, and more. The system supports Extron ShareLink Pro wired and wireless presentation systems, allowing BYOD devices to share content. It also supports Extron's VoiceLift Pro microphone for instructor voice reinforcement. Flexible mounting choices are available to fit the room design, including the PVM 220 PlenumVault Mounting Kit that securely mounts and conceals system components in the plenum space above a suspended ceiling, or ZipClip 400 for mounting behind the flat panel display.

Control 30 Rooms from a Single Device

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron's VCA 100 Virtual Control Appliance with integrated virtual control processors is now available. This new virtual control system helps organizations easily deploy, scale, and manage their AV systems by providing the flexibility of hosting AV control resources in a central location, right alongside the resources your organization’s IT team already manages. The VCA 100 is designed for centralized AV control across the organization.

AV/IT teams can host up to 30 IPCP Pro xi Series virtual control processors on a single VCA 100. As an organization expands their AV control system needs, new Virtual Control Processors (VCPs) can be activated and configured or programmed to accommodate. While an entry level VCA 100 includes 5 VCPs, simply apply compatible LinkLicenses to enable additional VCPs. There are no recurring licensing fees for these LinkLicenses. The VCA 100 also allows for monitoring the health and status of deployed virtual control processors using the web-based management console.