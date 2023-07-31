Immersive Event Space Transforms with the Help of Extron

Atrait Consulting designed the installation for a live event space built in cooperation between Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Morocco and Office Chérifien des Phosphates (OCP). A subsidiary of the construction group VINCI, Cegelec Maroc, was the AV integrator.

The AV system can fill the 8,611-square-foot (800-square-meter) round auditorium and domed ceiling with images, color, sound, and light. To create an immersive environment, content from 66 sources, ranging from media servers and players to PTZ cameras and a live-production switcher, are available for display on a captivating curved 313-degree videowall surround and video projections onto the ceiling. The Direct View LED videowall resolution is 35,139x1080 and the projected ceiling resolution is 23,625x3914. Since the AV cables would run next to high-voltage line, a multimode fiber optic cable infrastructure and an Extron XTP system and Quantum Ultra videowall processor were the ideal design solution.

[Sphere Vegas—Inside the Immersive Experience, Part I]

(Image credit: Extron)

“On this high-end application dedicated to showcasing end user innovation and engineering spirit, we were looking for a robust and reliable system able to provide best-in-class performance, flexibility, and ease of use,” said Eric Jondot, general director at Atrait Consulting. “The Extron solution perfectly matched our requirements in this challenging project.”

The AV system supporting the event space consists of two Extron XTP II CrossPoint modular matrix switchers working in tandem and a Quantum Ultra videowall processor. Sixteen Modulo Kinetic servers calculate data and render video in real time, creating a 130-million-pixel image equal to 43 HD video streams. Atrait determined that the Quantum Ultra videowall processor was the only viable solution to manage the many inputs and outputs in this complex system.

[Post Malone Surprises Times Square Guests with a Free Concert in a... Billboard?]

(Image credit: Extron)

The image server outputs signal to one of the matrix switchers over HDMI. That XTP II matrix switcher then distributes the predefined synchronized content and any other selected source signals from the control room racks over fiber optic cables to XTP scaling receivers mounted with the displays. The system also facilitates synchronized lighting control and 54 audio zones. An Extron 15-inch TouchLink Pro touchpanel works together with an IP Link Pro control processor to provide intuitive control for all AV system functions, including four themed productions available to demonstrate AV system capabilities for prospective space renters. In all, the installation is ideal for creating a fully immersive experience in the round, domed event space.