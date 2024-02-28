Extron's New Two-Gang Decorator-Style Transmitter, Explained

Extron has released its brand-new two-gang decorator-style transmitter. The DTP3 T 212 D sends USB-C, HDMI, audio, and control up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable. The DTP3 T 212 D supports video resolutions up to 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 and is HDCP 2.3 compliant with all supported video resolutions transported without compression to ensure maximum image quality and minimal latency.

This wallplate transmitter includes integrator-friendly features, such as EDID Minder, auto-switching between inputs, and bidirectional RS-232 pass-through for remote AV device control. A separate analog input enables audio embedding alongside the video signal. Also, it shares remote power with a DTP3-enabled product over the same twisted pair connection for streamlined installation. Packed with features and capabilities in a convenient wall-mountable design, the DTP3 T 212 D provides discreet placement of USB-Cand HDMI input connections at walls, lecterns, conference tables, or wherever needed in a professional environment.

The DTP3 T 212 D enables the reliable, long distance transmission of USB-C and HDMI 2.0b signals at data rates up to 18 Gbps. This twisted pair wallplate transmitter supports HDR, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. In addition, the DTP3 output can be configured to send video and embedded audio, plus bidirectional RS‑232 signals to an HDBaseT-enabled display. DDC communication of EDID and HDCP is continuously maintained between source and display for direct compatibility and optimal signal transmission between devices. These features and more facilitate streamlined integration in walls, tables, credenzas, lecterns, and floor boxes.