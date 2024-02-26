Utah Tech Can Manage 32 Buildings Remotely—Here's How They Do It

Utah Tech University in St. George, UT recently opened its massive 163,000-square-foot Science, Engineering, and Technology (SET) building. To ensure students and teachers had an enhanced experience, Extron AV switching, distribution, control, and audio amplification equipment was installed in 35 classrooms, labs, lecture halls, and conference rooms. Beyond the new-build SET building, an AV standardization initiative retrofitted 175 existing rooms across 31 buildings with Extron equipment that is efficiently managed remotely.

“The campus-wide standardization initiative focused on consistency. We want to provide instructors with a dependable and uniform AV experience in every room. We leverage GlobalViewer Enterprise to implement a strong AV management back-end to maximize AV system uptime,” said Shaun Hayes, Utah Tech's senior audiovisual administrator. "Major technical delineators that influenced selection of Extron as an AV equipment supplier were Extron’s AV system control and remote support models, which make it extremely easy for AV professionals to design, configure, and manage complex rooms.”

In the SET building, standard classrooms and larger lecture classrooms are equipped with AV systems centered around a DTP CrossPoint matrix switcher with built-in audio amplifier and control processor. Users operate the systems by tapping selections into a TouchLink Pro touchpanel. Multiple devices can supply AV content through wired connections and wirelessly via ShareLink Pro presentation systems. The standard classroom design was replicated and scaled up or down as needed in the campus-wide retrofit. In the SET building's two anatomy labs, a NAV Pro AV over IP system allows 16 dissection stations to share video so that everyone can view a procedure at any station without having to crowd around. Conference rooms in the SET building employ DTP switching and ShareLink Pro wireless sharing. In eight private study rooms surrounding the SET building student lounges, HC 402 meeting collaboration systems facilitate idea sharing.