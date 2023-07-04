Extron's GPO NEX-Series Video Wall Displays Achieve Quantum Ultra Certification

Extron recently welcomed the GPO NEX-series of video wall displays to the Extron Quantum Ultra Certification program. When coupled with Extron Quantum Ultra and Quantum Ultra II 8K Videowall Processors, select display models of the GPO NEX-series have been certified for consistent, stable presentation of source content. These video wall displays have passed Extron’s extensive testing program and are now identified as “Quantum Ultra Certified."

“Dependability and performance are central concerns with mission-critical video wall systems, whether it’s a public space or a command-and-control center,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The Quantum Ultra processor’s configurability and capabilities combined with Quantum Ultra Certified displays like the GPO NEX-series mean proven and reliable video wall performance around the clock and seven days a week."

GPO models currently certified include the 49 and 55-inch NEX-series LCD Videowall Displays, which are also TAA compliant.

The Quantum Ultra certification program guarantees product compatibility. System designers can take comfort knowing that the image processing and display products have been tested together using established parameters, such as image acquisition, image stability, and EDID management. By specifying a Quantum Ultra Certified display, you can streamline video wall integration, reducing the need for on-site troubleshooting.