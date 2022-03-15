Extron, YuJa Combine for Powerful On-Demand and Live Video Engagement

Extron announced that the latest LinkLicense upgrade, which seamlessly integrates SMP 300 Series products with the YuJa video platform, is now available. This integration facilitates streaming and publishing of live and on-demand video content by seamlessly enabling SMP 300 Series devices to ingest recording and live streaming schedules for publishing to the YuJa video management platform.

"We recognize the increasing need to harness the power of live and on-demand video in educational institutions and corporations," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "Deploying the right solution to address your video needs is paramount. With our new LinkLicense upgrade, customers using the YuJa video platform will have a truly seamless capture and streaming experience."

This unified and integrated experience provides automated publishing workflows that deliver engaging content for any institution or organization to meet the rising need of online learning, lecture capture, flipped classrooms, and virtual meetings.