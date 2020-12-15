Extron Ships ShareLink Pro 1100 Wireless Presentation System

The What: Extron has begun shipping the ShareLink Pro 1100, a 4K wired and wireless presentation system that enables content to be shared from computers, tablets, or smartphones on a display for collaboration.

The What Else: Support for Windows 10 sharing via Miracast will be available soon, using an optional adapter. Miracast enables users with Windows 10 computers to share content without the need to download software. ShareLink Pro systems support simultaneous display of up to four devices including an HDMI-connected device, and dynamically updates the display layout as new content is shared or removed. The HDMI input supports wired connections from any connected source. Wireless and wired sources with computer and video resolutions up to 4K are supported for connection to 4K displays. To support a wide range of environments, ShareLink Pro systems have collaboration and moderator modes that facilitate both open and controlled environments. When used with Extron GVE—GlobalViewer Enterprise software, multiple units can be managed across an enterprise or campus.

To improve enterprise wide deployments, the ShareLink Pro 1100 includes a fully customizable welcome screen with multiple configuration options to assist users in quickly connecting their devices and sharing content. A suite of security protocols ensures safe and protected collaboration between user devices and the unit. In addition, centralized management tools enable simultaneous configuration, firmware updates, management, monitoring, and control of multiple units from one central location.

"We're always looking for ways to add flexibility and make interacting with technology easier, faster, and more intuitive," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "Our new ShareLink Pro 1100 has all the power and ease you've come to expect from our ShareLink Pro systems and will soon offer the support for Miracast sharing Windows 10 users have been asking for, making it even easier to quickly share content and start collaborating."

The Bottom Line: The ShareLink Pro 1100 facilitates full-screen mirroring for all devices, including Mac and Windows computers and laptops, and Android and Apple tablets and smartphones, displaying the entire screen for collaboration sessions. ShareLink Pro's professional capabilities provide easy integration of AV and mobile devices into meeting, huddle, collaboration, and presentation spaces.