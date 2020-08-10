Extron Ships New NAV Encoder with DTP Input

The What: Extron has begun shipping the NAV E 101 DTP, the latest addition to its line of NAV Pro AV-over-IP products.

The What Else: According to the company, the NAV E 101 DTP is the industry’s first encoder to bridge DTP Systems with NAV Pro AV over IP by accepting an input signal from any DTP Systems transmitter and streaming ultra-low latency, high-quality content over standard gigabit Ethernet networks. Extron’s PURE3 codec delivers high-quality video at resolutions up to 4K60 with 4:4:4 chroma sampling and ultra-low latency.

"With our new NAV E 101 DTP, you can now incorporate more than 40 different award-winning DTP transmitters into NAV Pro AV-over-IP designs," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "This flexibility, coupled with our unique and powerful PURE3 codec, empowers customers to design solutions that offer unparalleled performance over both 1- and 10-gigabit Ethernet networks."

The Bottom Line: The NAV E 101 DTP is fully compatible with NAV 1 and 10 Gigabit Ethernet decoders, increasing range and scalability for large deployments. Support for embedded digital HDMI and AES67 audio over IP facilitates flexible integration with DMP 128 Plus DSPs or other IP-enabled audio components. The NAV E 101 DTP is purpose-built to support secure, demanding professional AV applications.