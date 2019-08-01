Extron Ships HDCP 2.2-Compliant 4K60 4:4:4 DTP2 Receiver

The What: Extron has announced the immediate availability of the DTP2 R 211, a twisted-pair HDMI receiver with advanced performance and innovative features.

The What Else: It supports transmission of HDMI and multichannel audio, as well as bidirectional RS-232 and IR signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded Cat-x cable. This HDCP 2.2-compliant product accommodates the full 18Gbps data rate of HDMI 2.0b and supports video resolutions up to 4K60 at 4:4:4 color sampling. Also, the stereo output is selectable between de‑embedded or pass-through analog audio.

“DTP2 incorporates the latest technologies to address continued advancements of digital video signaling and resolutions, as well as provides the enhanced audio capabilities that our customers have requested,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. “The DTP2 R 211 enables versatile AV designs while delivering the performance, reliability, and economical approach provided by DTP Systems.”

The DTP2 R 211 receiver is designed to provide reliable, long distance transmission of video, audio, and control signals. In addition to enabling extension of higher video data rates, it supports Deep Color up to 12-bit, CEC pass-through, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. HDMI audio is made available as a balanced or unbalanced analog stereo signal, and the stereo output is selectable for de-embedded or pass-through analog audio. The DTP2 R 211 can be integrated with an Extron IN1800 Series Seamless Switcher or another DTP-enabled product to support displays and other output devices at remote locations.

The Bottom Line: The compact enclosure and features such as remote power capability make the DTP2 R 211 receiver well suited for discreet placement behind flat panel displays, with projectors, or wherever needed to meet application requirements.