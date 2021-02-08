Extron ShareLink Pro Now Mirrors Windows 10 Devices via Miracast

The What: Extron has launched the ShareLink Pro WFA 100, a Wi-Fi Miracast adapter that enables content sharing from a Windows 10 device to a ShareLink Pro device without installing any software.

The What Else: The WFA 100 adapter connects to the USB port on a ShareLink Pro 1100 or ShareLink Pro 500, making it discoverable to Windows 10 users. Users share content by selecting the desired ShareLink Pro device and mirroring their screen from within Windows. Content shared via Miracast can be presented on the ShareLink Pro display along with content shared via the ShareLink Pro App, Apple mirroring, WebShare browser sharing, or the HDMI input.

Related: Extron Releases Its First Ultra-Wide Touchpanel

ShareLink Pro devices feature streaming technology that supports simultaneous display of up to four devices, including an HDMI-connected device, and dynamically update the display layout as new content is shared or removed. The HDMI input supports wired connections from any connected source in the room. To support a wide range of environments, ShareLink Pro has collaboration and moderator modes that facilitate both open and controlled environments. When used with Extron GVE—GlobalViewer Enterprise software—multiple units can be managed across an enterprise or campus.

"At Extron, we are always looking for more ways to make interacting with AV systems easier, faster, and more intuitive," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "We are pleased to introduce our new Wi-Fi Miracast adapter so that Windows 10 users can experience a quick and seamless way to share content to ShareLink Pro systems."

The Bottom Line: ShareLink Pro devices enable the presentation of wired or wireless content from computers, tablets, or smartphones onto a display for collaboration. ShareLink Pro's professional capabilities provide integration of AV and mobile devices into meeting, huddle, collaboration, and presentation spaces.