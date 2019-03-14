Extron Releases Zoom Rooms Control Enhancements, Updates

The What: Extron has released system enhancements and updates to Extron control for Zoom Rooms.

The What Else: This latest release adds a number of enhancements, including improved GUI elements, contact presence information, content sharing, new camera controls, and more. Extron and Zoom have worked to simplify the conferencing experience and provide a turnkey, centralized control of AV devices, shades, lighting, audio, and more—all from the familiar Zoom Rooms interface.

"Extron is extremely excited to provide a range of scalable, complementary technologies for customers who have embraced Zoom Rooms," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "Being able to blend the ease of Zoom video communications with the power of Extron control systems and GlobalViewer Enterprise, yields phenomenal opportunities to make data-driven decisions across the enterprise."

In addition to room AV control, this scalable technology includes Extron audio signal processors and digital video switching and distribution for a fully integrated, unified collaboration solution.

The Bottom Line: With Extron control for Zoom Rooms, a single user interface on an Apple iPad or Extron Pro Series touchpanel allows for operation of every conferencing and audiovisual function in a room, eliminating the need to switch devices.