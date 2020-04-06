Extron Receives Independent Review of XPA Ultra Amplifiers

Extron has received a detailed review of the XPA Ultra line of amplifiers from Anselm Goertz, doctor of electrical engineering with a specialty in technical acoustics. This review appeared in the Test & Measurements section of Germany’s Professional Systems Magazine. Goertz deals with planning, training, and project support in all areas of electrical and room acoustics measurement technology for professional audio.

"Extron is honored to have received this independent XPA Ultra review from such a recognized professional as Mr. Goertz," sasid Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "This review validates the efforts of our engineering teams and the trust placed in Extron by our customers."

