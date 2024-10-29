Switching, Control, and Av-over-IP Solutions Provide Flexibility to Italian College

The University of Udine in Italy recently celebrated the opening of its new Scientific and Technological Library, a landmark project that merges architectural innovation with sustainability. To support this innovative facility, Extron's AV switching, streaming, AV-over-IP, and control technologies were chosen to create a flexible and reliable audiovisual infrastructure.

The requirements included the necessity to combine rooms, facilitate bidirectional audio and video connections, and route USB for keyboard, video, and mouse functionality across different rooms. The ambitious three-year project was met with significant budget constraints. Funds were reallocated towards IT and architectural expenses, tightening the available budget for AV systems. These financial pressures challenged the AV system design team to find innovative solutions that could meet performance requirements without compromising on quality or functionality.

(Image credit: Extron)

The new library features a variety of educational spaces, including classrooms, study rooms, and the Aula Magna multipurpose room. Extron's IN1808 IPCP SA, SMP 351, MediaPort 200, and NAV Pro AV over IP System provide the backbone for these spaces, ensuring seamless AV switching, signal processing, and superior audio and video quality. The innovative NAV System enables the integration of multiple rooms into a unified event space, facilitating a diverse range of university events and conferences. This project exemplifies the successful application of Extron’s cutting-edge AV solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern educational institutions.

This project marked Udine’s first use of AV-over-IP technology. The Extron NAV Series was selected for its flexibility and reliability in event-critical situations. NAV encoders and scaling decoders connect each room’s AV system to the AV-over-IP network.