Extron Offers SuperSpeed 5Gbps USB-C 3.2 Cables

Extron is taking orders for the high-performance USBC Pro Series active, hybrid optical-copper USB-C cables. The cables are USB 3.2 compliant and compatible with previous USB standards. They reliably transmit video, audio, data, and power over long distances.

The USB cables support data rates up to 5 Gbps, 4K/30 DisplayPort video, and audio signals simultaneously, as well as facilitate power delivery up to 60 watts. For easy integration, the ultra-flexible cable has a narrow bend radius that allows for installation in tight spaces. Also, it can be powered by either the host or the display. Available in popular lengths from 12 feet to 30 feet, USBC Pro Series cables are ideal for professional applications that require reliable USB-C cable connection.

“Extending USB as well as a variety of other signals between hosts and peripheral devices has required multiple cable runs,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. “The USBC Pro Series packs DisplayPort video, audio, and data transmissions, as well as power, onto a single, active optical USB-C cable while maintaining full signal integrity and providing reliable operation in any mission-critical application.”

[Extron AV Signal Distribution Enables Health Sciences Instruction at TRU]

The USBC Pro Series offers the benefits of fiber optics with the simplicity of traditional copper cables, providing the best combination of price and performance. The cables use glass, multimode optical fiber to transmit bidirectional USB 3.2 data, 4K/30 DisplayPort video, and embedded audio signals. The cable circuitry draws minimal power, which it receives from either the USB host or peripheral device. All other non-bandwidth intensive or low-speed signals are carried on the integrated copper wires, including EDID, HDCP, and power.